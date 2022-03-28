The Story Behind Lupita Nyong’o’s Mesmerizing Updo at the Oscars 2022

On the Oscars 2022 red carpet tonight, Lupita Nyong’o’s look was worth its weight in gold.

black Panther The star’s gilded Prada gown—embellished with sequins, palettes, and beaded bloom bursts—was nothing short of show-stopping. As always, her hairstylist Vernon Francois It looked like she had a similarly regal hair look, rocking a mesmerizing textured updo. “It’s a sisterlock updo with a soft, graceful, glamorous feel influenced by what Lupita is wearing and the occasion,” explains François, noting that the overall look took inspiration from African figures in classical Greek art. “The asymmetric, hand-crafted motif echoes the floral design in Lupita’s dress, while elongating her neck,” he says.

Photo: Getty Images

In creating the look…