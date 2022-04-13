The Story Behind the Photo of Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Jeff Ross and Norm Macdonald

The Story Behind the Photo of Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Jeff Ross and Norm MacdonaldApril 13, 2022LATEST The Story Behind the Photographs of Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Jeff Ross and Norm Macdonald | EW.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore EW.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image The story behind this photo of Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Jeff Ross and Norm Macdonald This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News