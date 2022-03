For a decade and a half, Pearol and Olympias crossed paths in Libertadores with great frequency. Heads of football in their respective countries, Manya and Dean saw each other on eight occasions. Pearol never lost to Olympia, giving the two a head-to-head lead with five wins and three draws., Interestingly, Manya won more than home. The last time they crossed paths was in 1974. The 2022 Libertadores bring them face-to-face again in Group G with Cerro Porteno and Colon de Santa Fe.