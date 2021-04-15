The Story of Two Mafias-10-Reducing distances (2) – TMT Updates

Recap : RiAnsh go to a store to purchase garments whereas a person tries to carry Riddhima’s hand forcefully, Vansh takes him on the facet and begins beating him whereas Riddhima screams.

Episode begins as..,

Riddhima: Aaaa…

Vansh comes operating to her.

Vansh : What occurred?

Riddhima : Nothing, why?

Vansh: Why you screamed?

Riddhima : Fool! To deliver you again…The place did you go? We’ve extra works to do..

Vansh nods.

VR Mansion :

Sid : Mother..Dad, all of us are going to Goa for 2 days with Singhania’s..

Abhilasha: However why?

Sid : There ought to be kinda bachleor’s celebration earlier than marriage ceremony..

Abhilasha: Okk ..

Sohail and Abhilasha depart. Sid calls Shehnaaz.

Sid : Hey! All prepared there?

Shehnaaz : Yess..Now, Riddhima di and Vansh jiju can be left..

Sid: Yaa ..

The RaiSinghania’s are about to depart when..

Abhilasha : However Vansh? He has gone for purchasing..

Sid : Mother, he gained’t come..

Sohail : Why?

Sid : He has an pressing assembly tomorrow..

Sohail: Okayy ..

Singhania’s home:

Manya: Knowledgeable Riddhima?

Shehnaaz : Yess mother..She gained’t come, pressing work..

Dev : Okay..Let’s go, getting late..

They depart.

Each the households went for Goa. Right here, Vansh and Riddhima are again in VR Mansion.

Riddhima : Listed here are the baggage..Now, I ought to depart..

She goes when Vansh pulls her.

Riddhima: Whatt?

Vansh : For 2 days, you’re going to remain right here?

Riddhima: Whyyy?

Vansh : Your dad and mom advised me..

Riddhima : When?

Vansh : Cease this..What? Why? When? See, your room is that one, tremendous?

Riddhima: Okayy ..

She goes to her room whereas Vansh goes to his’s.

Meal time :

Vansh: Riddhimaa..Riddhimaa ..

Riddhima involves him and asks,”What Riddhima?”

Vansh : Come, let’s have dinner..

Riddhima : Dinner? Okes..

She is coming down and he or she slips and is rolling from the steps, Vansh saves her. She is injured.

Riddhima (whereas getting up) : Thanks..

She walks in direction of the eating desk and sits there. A servant serves the meals. She goes to eat her meals when the harm on her arm pains.

Riddhima : I don’t need to have meals, I’m going..

She is leaving when he stops her and makes her sit.

Vansh : You need to have, however your harm and your ego doesn’t allows you to..Lemme feed you..

Riddhima: No Thanks ..

Vansh : Simply shut your mouth.

He takes a spoonful of soup and takes it close to her mouth.

Vansh : Open your mouth..

Riddhima : Earlier than a while, you mentioned to shut my mouth and now open?

Vansh : Ughh!! You’re irritating me, now..

Riddhima : That’s your drawback..

Vansh makes her drink the soup.

Riddhima: Thanks ..

She leaves.

Vansh: Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum… To extend this Chahat, I’ve to make her jealous ..

He smirks.

Subsequent morning, The solar rises. Out of the blue, tune begins taking part in in VR Mansion. Riddhima wakes up and comes out.

Vansh : Good morning..

Riddhima : Good morning…Tune?

Vansh: Oh yaa! Cherry like ..

Vansh and Cherry dance on a tune.

Vansh : Subsequent..

There are 7-8 women standing in a line and Vansh begins dancing with them with sizzling strikes. Riddhima furies with anger.

Vansh : With whom shall I carry out? Riddhima, are you able to assist?

She holds her fist and grits her tooth.

Vansh: Riddhima?

Riddhima (murmurs) : Wow? Now, I ought to hit axe on my one foot?

Vansh : Did you say one thing?

Riddhima : Nope..I believe your ears are ringing..No?

Vansh: Noo..Assist me ..

She goes in direction of them and narrows her eyes. Secretly, rings her telephone and excuses herself.

Vansh : My jealous jackie..

He smirks and the women depart. Riddhima comes again.

Vansh : Would you dance with me?

Goa :

All of them are having fun with on the seashore.

Sid: Goa wale beech pe… ranni aakhein meech ke ..

Shehnaaz: Cease having fun with and let’s see what’s taking place there..

Sid : Yess..come..

They each look on their telephone and see the footage black and all of a sudden a message pops on Sid’s telephone.

“Making an attempt to be smarter than VR? I do know you and Shehnaaz are collectively in reuniting us..Fascinating..”

Sid : He’s so intelligent..

Shehnaaz: Yaa

Sid : It’s simply the tutorial..Depart it..Atleast we must always take pleasure in, in the event that they don’t wanna..

VR Mansion :

Riddhima nods.

(Think about this tune taking part in..My fav lyrics from this..)

Bulaave Tujhe Yaar Aaj Meri Galiyaan



Basau Tere Sang Major Alag Duniyaa

Na Aaye Kabhi Dono Mein Jara Bhi Faasle

Bas Ek Tu Ho, Ek Major Hu Aur Koi Na

Hai Mera Sab Kuch Tera Tu Samajh Le

Tu Chahe Mere Haq Ki Zameen Rakh Le

Tu Saason Pe Bhi Naam Tera Likh De

Major Jiyu Jab Jab Tera Dil Dhadke

They dance on the tune, Vansh goes to kiss Riddhima whereas she pushes him.

Vansh : I..I..am s..orry..

Riddhima : IT’s okay..This time it was me a seedhi saadhi woman..Don’t do that to anybody else, particularly these sl*ts..

She leaves.

Vansh : Posesssive..Fascinating..Verry fascinating..

Goa :

Manya: Dev, I’m worrying for Riddhu..Name her..

Dev and Manya name Riddhima.

Dev : Hello Riddhu

Riddhima : Hello dad..Reached safely?

Dev : Sure..

Manya : Are you tremendous there?

Riddhima: Yess ofcourse ..

Vansh is passing to her room, by listening to Dev and Manya’s voice, he enters inside.

Vansh : Hey uncle..Hello Aunt..

Manya : Hello expensive..Thanks for taking Riddhima’s care..Hope she will not be troubling you..

Vansh : No aunt..She isn’t..

Manya : OK..Take care..

Dev: Byee

Riddhima: Byee ..

The decision hangs up.

Vansh : mm…Vaise would you like me to inform your mother about our dance?

Riddhima pins him to the wall.

Vansh : What are you doing?

She holds his collar and says,”Don’t YOU DARE or CONSEQUENCES WON’T BE GOOD..”

Vansh : Okay sweetheart…

He exits. Riddhima smirks.

In a darkish godown :

Vansh is seeing beating a person.

Man : Sorry..sii..r..

Vansh : Simply maintain you dammnn sorry with you..Simply I need an ANSWER what occurred 3 years in the past?

Man : I..d.on..’t….okay…n..ow..

Vansh : Inform me or I don’t know what I’m going to do..See, that’s essential for me to know!

Riddhima comes and says,”I’ll inform you the whole lot..”

Vansh : you’ll inform me?

Riddhima: Sure me ..

Vansh : How have you learnt about it?

Riddhima smirks and says,”There’s solely ME who is aware of about it!”

Vansh : How?

Riddhima : I’ll inform you..depart that MAN..

Vansh : Okayy..However don’t BETRAY me once more..

He leaves the person. Riddhima punches the person and he lies on the ground. Vansh doesn’t understands something.

That’s all people! I believe that is the longest episode until now! Did you prefer it? What’s the scene of three years? Maintain guessing and D on’t neglect to offer your opinions..

