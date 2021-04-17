The Story of Two Mafias-11-Mehndi Ceremony ♥ – TMT Updates

Episode begins as..,

The police’s siren is heard.

Riddhima : I’ll should go..Let’s run..

Vansh : However, the reality?

Riddhima : Go away it..

They each run and attain VR Mansion the place Abhilasha, Manya, Dev and Sohail are standing prepared.

Vansh : YOU??

Abhilasha : Yess, truly for auspicious time, we got here early..go quick and prepare..At present goes to be Mehndi..

Riddhima: Ohkk ..

They go to prepare.

(Important appears)

Shehnaaz:

Sid :

Riddhima:

Vansh:

First, the boys come and sit on the sofa. Then, Riddhima brings Shehnaaz. All are surprised seeing Riddhima.

Man 1 : Riddhima is wanting extra stunning than the bride..

Man 2 : Yess, I simply wanna adore her like this..

Man 3 : She has snatched the glory of bride right here..

Man 2 : Yess..

All that is listened by Vansh. He grits his tooth.

Vansh (in thoughts) : You’re wanting breathtaking certainly, however what was the necessity of wanting a lot stunning? And for those who have been to..Why did you known as these b#$####$ ?? I swear, I really feel like killing them, proper now…

Shehnaaz sits on the sofa. The ladies begin making use of mehndi to Shehnaaz. Then, two women go to Riddhima.

Lady 1 : Whose identify now we have to jot down, ma’am?

Riddhima : Vansh…..Vansh..come right here..(she didn’t listened them)

Vansh involves her whereas the ladies apply her mehndi.

Vansh : Yess??

Riddhima : The place have been you going?

She narrows her eyes.

Vansh : Nowhere..

Riddhima : I do know, you have been spying..

Vansh : Com’on Riddhima, that is VR Mansion, why will I spy??

Riddhima : Then why are you getting into my room?

Vansh : I don’t wanna speak to you…

He leaves. Riddhima smirks. The mehndi is utilized to all. All the ladies are dancing on “Mehndi hai rachne waali” The boys are standing on the nook, then Shehnaaz comes together with her pal and stands apart from Vansh.

Shehnaaz : Have you learnt Riddhima has written somebody’s identify in her mehndi??

Lady : Whose??

Shehnaaz : Somebody from V , I couldn’t learn correctly..

Lady: Oho .. !!!! V ..

Vansh: V?

He goes to search for Riddhima.

Riddhima : What?

He holds and takes to his room..

Riddhima : What’s your drawback?

Vansh : Similar to you..

Riddhima : How??

Vansh : Why have you ever written my identify in your palm?

Riddhima : The place?

Vansh holds her hand and reveals her.

Riddhima : I..I don’t..kn..Wait..After they have been making use of mehndi , I known as you..so..ma..ybe by likelihood..

Vansh : THEN why don’t you take away this? In any case, you wish to take away me additionally out of your life, no?

Riddhima : No Vansh..(in her thoughts) Why I at all times am weak earlier than him? To the entire world, I’m the stone however to him, why cotton, why??

Vansh : Reply me..You’re pla..

They each get slipped and Vansh falls over Riddhima. They each take a look at one another. Vansh stucks her hair behind her ears. Riddhima retains her palms in his hairs. Then, out of the blue Riddhima feels a ache in her head and he or she will get up, Vansh falls on the ground.

Vansh : Hey! You hurted me..

Riddhima : Shut up! My head is spinning..

