ENTERTAINMENT

The Story of Two Mafias-9-Reducing distances (1) – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Story of Two Mafias-9-Reducing distances (1) - Telly Updates

4-5 days from enagement.. Vansh and Riddhima have got this duty forcefully to arrange the whole wedding function TOGETHER..and TOGETHER is the only problem..

RS Mansion :

Abhilasha : Go carefully!!

Riddhima : Yeah mom..

And she leaves in Vansh’s car.

Vansh’s car :

Vansh (in mind) : Gorgeous is the only word I can say for her this dress..

He is just staring at her.

Riddhima : Oh Mr. start driving the car..

Vansh nods and starts driving the car. He plays the song Zaalima and starts murmuring along “Zaalima..O Zaalima..” While she is busy adjusting her belt. Vansh looks at her.

Vansh : Lemme help youu..

He goes near her to help her. He is tying the belt while Riddhima is glaring at him.

Vansh : Don’t look like this..

Riddhima turns her gaze. He ties the seat belt and backs off.

Vansh (in his mind) : What does she thinks of herself?

Someone beats at the car’s glass. Riddhima lowers her glass a bit.

Person (P); Riddhima (R)

R : Yes?

P : We’re from News21..Can I know whom are you going with?

R : Why?

P : We’re from press and want to see that gentlemen’s face..

R : GO NOW!

She closes the glass.

Vansh : Why are you scared to tell? Say, going with my jiju’s brother..

Riddhima : You just shut up..Okay?

Vansh : No, why? Why can’t you answer those reporters?

Riddhima : I’ve to go somewhere..Shall I come in just 5 mins?

Vansh nods. She gets out of the car wearing her brown overcoat and glasses. Vansh gets a call.

A godown :

Riddhima ties the reporter on the chair.

Reporter : Sorry mam..But what’s my fault?

Riddhima : How DARE you question me? Idiot!

She throws all the things around and then punches the reporter.

Reporter:  Sorry ma’am..Please forgive me..

Riddhima : On one cause..

Reporter: Yes?

Riddhima : You’ve to work for me..

Reporter : Ok ma’am..

Riddhima gives her a number and says,”Talk to him, and he’ll tell you your work..” She leaves.

Back to the car :

She comes and sits in the car. Blood is flowing from her hands as she threw the things.

Vansh : Blood? Again killed someone?

Riddhima : Her luck was good..I didn’t killed her..

Vansh smirks and says,”But appointed as your person”

Riddhima: Spy

She turns her face. He drives the car and they reach a big showroom in the mall. They are welcomed inside.

Worker : Myself Aarav…How may I help you?

Riddhima : We’re here to buy some clothes for wedding..

Aarav : Your wedding?

Riddhima : No..You dammit! It’s my sister’s wedding with his brother..

Aarav : Ohh..Welcome please..

They both enter inside.

Aarav : First, lemme show for you..

Riddhima nods. Aarav brings 10-15 lehengas of different colours.

Aarav : Purple for Mehndi, Yellow for Haldi, Green for Sangeet and Red for Wedding right?

Riddhima nods. Aarav shows her some of different colours. (will show in the ceremonies, don’t miss them, RiAnsh romance coming there!) Riddhima tries some over her dress to see will they suit, though she is a serious person but wants everything perfect. Vansh is standing adoring her. She is struck with a lehenga. Aarav goes to help her and holds her hand. She is trying to free it but he doesn’t leaves it. He is adjusting her lehenga.

Aarav : This looks good on you..

Vansh furies and goes, frees her hand and adjusts it by himself.

Vansh : I don’t think it’s a good one.. Riddhima, you can buy anything else..

Riddhima nods and selects other one. She is busy with her other clothes. Vansh with Aarav make an exit.

On a side :

Vansh : How DARE YOU hold her hand forcefully?

He punches him four-five times and is continuing when Riddhima screams.

……………………………………………………………………………………………..

That’s all for the part..I hope you liked it! I’ll upload one more part this week and then next Thursday or Friday..Do vote n comment..See y’ soon!

The post The Story of Two Mafias-9-Reducing distances (1) appeared first on Telly Updates.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
712
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
709
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
709
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
709
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
698
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
688
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
662
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
594
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
567
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
565
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top