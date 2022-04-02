The story of two protests in Wellington

In Wellington the clock struck at noon.

While some feared that there would be two very different pre-planned protests in Civic Square at this time on Saturday, it quickly became clear that only one legitimate demonstration was taking place.

Police officers silent with no protesters from ‘Kiwi United’, ‘Voice for Freedom’, ‘Freedom and Rights Coalition’, ‘New Zealand Convoy’, ‘Profest’ and ‘Manawati Freedom Fighters (HUI) Palmerston North Square’ groups” Went here and there. ‘, can be seen.

It was despite groups planning to hold a two-hour-long demonstration on Civic Square on Saturday, inspired by its treatment of protesters at the illegal parliament occupation earlier this year.