The students beat Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero 5–0 and advance to Zone B of the League Cup

La Plata students beat Central Cordoba of Santiago del Estero 5-0, prick jumped on the tip of zone b And took a new step towards qualifying this Sunday Professional League Cup Quarterfinals, Mauro Bocelli He was one of Singh’s great figures along with his trio. Later Leandro Diazu You gustavo del prete He scored one goal each. 9th game played In this a stadium.

Santiago’s men started with everything and after seven minutes they were able to open the scoring, but Judge Bonfa canceled it for an advanced position. Delfino received the intercom call, but VAR decided it was offside. Claudio Riano,

However, after 21 minutes, the students took the lead. fernando zuqui i attended Mauro Bocelli …