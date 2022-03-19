LATEST

The Studio Display is an iOS device like any other 🆕

Surprise, or maybe not, the Studio Display runs on iOS 15.4. Just go to the Mac’s system report, then to the menu Video Cards/Monitors to find the firmware version number, 15.4, accompanied by the build 19E241… which happens to be the final version of iOS 15.4, available since this week.

According to John Gruber who obtained the confirmation by its well-placed sources, the new monitor does run on iOS 15.4. After all, the Studio Display works with an A13 chip, the same as the iPhone 11 (just think, the Apple TV is less powerful with its A12 chip…).

The Bionic chip is at work for the Center Frame feature of the webcam, for image processing — who will improvepromised Apple -, for the processing of audio and in particular spatial audio (it takes muscle to manage the six speakers of the monitor), and also for “Hey Siri” even if the bulk of the work is supported by the Mac, with the display simply “listening” and activating the assistant on the computer.

Why does the Studio Display have an A13 chip?

The monitor can also be updated from the system preferences, it then asks not to unplug it (the models currently delivered as well as those on demonstration in the Apple Store are under iOS 15.3). We are now waiting for the jailbreak which will allow full use of iOS on the Studio Display…

Appearance of Mac Studio and Studio Display

Update – The Studio Display is such a computer that it can crash, as Jason Snell observed:

