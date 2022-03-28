The stunning “mermaid” dress worn by Oscar Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain

Where after 2021 Oscar awards ceremony Hybrid between face-to-face and virtual, this year it appears to return to normality in the distribution of statues for the best cinema. Coming back to the long awaited tradition of walking the red carpet, Some of the most recognized data demonstrated that Hollywood glamor intactand among them, Winner highlighted as Best Actress Jessica Chastain, Who made an impact with an incredible dress full of glitter.

Actress, for her role in Winner Tammy Faye eyeswas one of the first to arrive at the gala and it caused a stir Gucci Signature Dress, flashy but delicate at the same time, As he reached the spot, several people commented on his selection for the ceremony.