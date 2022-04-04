The suffering and necessary victory of independent Rivadavia at Gargantini

independent Rivadavia won a painful victory Tristan Suarez And broke the losing streak of three consecutive games without knowing the victory. La Leprosy didn’t play a game to stand out, but – as always – converged at appropriate moments and reversed a game that seemed to have been lost.

The performance of Gabriel Gómez’s team was not great and the first leg was characterized by its inaccuracies. The central defense was not as usual due to absence due to the expulsion of Juan Pablo Freitas and Valentin Perales. Tristan Suarez applied the pressure and took advantage of the distraction in the local team. That is why Fabian Gare took advantage of the opportunity and opened the scoring after 23 minutes with the complication of a weak reaction from goalkeeper Leandro Finocchiato.

The…