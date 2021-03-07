The Sun Is Not Move (2021) – Where to Watch It Streaming – Finance Rewind

Loading...

Loading...

Directed by Ichiro Hasumi, “The sun does not move” Japanese suspense and thriller film. The film revolves around two characters named Kazuhiko Takano and Ryoichi Taoka. They are both mechanical detectives for an undercover organization named ‘AN Tsuushin’.

Loading...

Loading...

“Sun move not move”: plot

As the title of the film itself states, “The Sun Don’t Move.” So increasingly, they are taking care of solar energy development work. Which is clearly looking ahead to many other countries as well. Solar energy development is a huge enterprise and reduces it sufficiently, its micro elements can benefit any nation; Thus all other spies of diverse nations are prepared to grab the data for their own benefit.

Loading...

Meanwhile, political issues hit the game and started the conspiracy behind the innovation. Which could eventually destroy the etiquette of the nation, Japan. And as the rebound can also affect the economy of the nation badly. We are going to see how both heroes wage war against spies from different countries and secure the data. Kazuhiko Takano will be confronting Kim, a Korean spy who is a suspicious and strange woman named Akayo, and some other powerful detectives from various organizations and nations. He battles with all of them along with Ryoichi Taoka, and the story will appear to revolve around them.

Loading...

“Sun move not move”: cast

Important – Tatsuya Fujiwara Ryuchi Takoka as Ryoma Takeuchi, as Kazuhiko Takano.

Loading...

Both of the film’s major performing actors already have a focused fan base, and not to say the closeness of Han Hyo Joo and Byun Yo Han, South Korean audiences will be inclined towards the film. Generally, the concept and the group cast are all traditionally enough to assist someone to pull towards the film.

Loading...

Also, read ‘Salar’: Things to know about Prabhas’ film Prabhas.

Loading...

Supporting Role – Ichihara Hayato as Yakshita Riyaji, Han Hyo Joo as Ayako, Minami Sara as Kikuchi Shiori, and Byun Han as David Kim.

Loading...

Premiere date

The film is going to release on 5 March. And, the runtime is 110 min.

Loading...

Also, read Sequel to be discontinued in 2021?