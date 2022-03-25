The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s “Big Game” Jermaine Samuels

Happy Game Day Nova Nation! If you’ve been paying even a little attention to Villanova after this season, one player is consistently playing at a level above what we’ve seen for the rest of the season. That player is Jermaine Samuels.

In the subsequent five games this season, Samuels averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game. He has been named Kenpom’s player of the game twice during this stretch (ukony And Ohio State), the most of any Villanova player. Simply put, he has been a key part of Villanova’s success.

When a player steps up his game, often we focus on scoring. Samuels has certainly been impressive there, totaling 65 points in the last five games. But believe it or not, it doesn’t even break into the top 20 5 games…