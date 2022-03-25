LATEST

The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s “Big Game” Jermaine Samuels

Posted on
The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s “Big Game” Jermaine Samuels

Happy Game Day Nova Nation! If you’ve been paying even a little attention to Villanova after this season, one player is consistently playing at a level above what we’ve seen for the rest of the season. That player is Jermaine Samuels.

In the subsequent five games this season, Samuels averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game. He has been named Kenpom’s player of the game twice during this stretch (ukony And Ohio State), the most of any Villanova player. Simply put, he has been a key part of Villanova’s success.

When a player steps up his game, often we focus on scoring. Samuels has certainly been impressive there, totaling 65 points in the last five games. But believe it or not, it doesn’t even break into the top 20 5 games…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top