The surprising phrase from Rogelio Funes Mori about how to celebrate a goal against Argentina in the World Cup

Rogelio Funes Mori admitted he would scream a goal in Argentina (Reuters/Henri Romero)

The wait is over and each team now knows what path they will have to take to lift the long-awaited World Cup in Qatar 2022. Luck arranged for Argentina to be the top seed in Group C, where they would share an area with Saudi Arabia. , Poland and Gerard of Mexico Bye Martin and Rogelio Funes Mori.

it was absolutely twins Acknowledging the person in charge of raising the temperature before this commitment that he would have no problem celebrating if he scored albiceleste in the World Cup. The two casts will face off on Date 2, Saturday, November 26 Lysail Stadium 4:00 pm (Argentina time).

“It would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup first….