The Tale of Two Title Shots: Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

I’ve been hyper crucial of Leon Edwards always calling out title pictures even when he has good wins have aged poorly. However this weekend, now we have Jorge Masvidal preventing for the title after sitting out 9 months and being gifted that very factor, whilst his wins have carried out the very same factor. What offers?

Case Research: Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards has been on the prime for some time. He’s gone 8-0-1 since dropping his final battle to Kamaru Usman in 2015. However he hasn’t been granted his title shot though many have known as for him to get his probability on the belt for a very long time.

On Rokfin, I talked about how Edwards had some nice wins however his gamble of ready for a title shot noticed him lose that guess and be neglected within the chilly. His final win was over fourth ranked Rafael Dos Anjos. Gunnar Nelson was ranked thirteenth. Cowboy: eleventh. If you happen to return and take a look at the present rankings, Leon Edwards doesn’t have a single win over a ranked welterweight.

His ready noticed the nice wins he had actually age out of competitors. No one desires to take the prospect at Edwards besides Khamzat Chimaev and Wonderboy. However Leon Edwards believes he deserves the shot at belt and a rematch with Usman.

Whereas I don’t agree with it, the UFC’s actions definitely level to that being an appropriate follow.

Case Research: Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has a really comparable resume to Leon Edwards. He has some nice wins: #3 Darren Until, #5 Ben Askren, #5 Donald Cerrone. However, if you’re honest and look with the identical viewpoints as you do with Edwards, you’ll see that Masvidal doesn’t have a single win over a ranked welterweight.

What places Jorge Masvidal behind Edwards within the rankings is the truth that Masvidal has misplaced and doesn’t have any sort of win streak. He’s misplaced to Kamaru Usman in a title battle, dismantled by Stephen Thompson and stumped by Demian Maia.

So why does Masvidal get preferential remedy over Leon Edwards who, by all means, ought to have the benefit over Masvidal on the subject of pictures on the title?

What offers? Why the Edwards Hate?

We’re seeing it once more within the information cycle. Dana White has stated that Colby Covington is in line for a title shot subsequent, not Edwards. Covington has sat out as nicely after getting a win over Tyron Woodley. Why is Leon Edwards not getting some love from the UFC brass?

As a result of no one tunes in to see Leon Edwards.

The UFC is about getting as many eyes on it’s product as potential. It’s right here to promote tickets or, in COVID occasions, viewers and pay per view buys. It locations an emphasis on this. That’s it’s enterprise mannequin. It’s how the fighters receives a commission, Dana White will get paid, and everybody else employed however the UFC will get paid.

Individuals gravitate to Jorge Masvidal. He’s fairly relatable. Individuals additionally tune into Colby Covington however for reverse causes. They need to see Covington lose. However no one actually tunes in to see Leon Edwards.

Edwards doesn’t garner the eye compared to his rating within the UFC. He’s superb as a fighter. Edwards has nice footwork and is robust within the clinch. He takes benefit of his abilities and bodily attributes. He actually is likely one of the most nicely rounded fighters within the UFC.

However abilities don’t all the time translate to recognition. Khabib wasn’t all the time the celebrity he was, even ranked excessive. Hell, even Masvidal wasn’t the preferred fighter till he blasted Until and launched Ben Askren into orbit with that knee.

Edwards is improbable and has a declare at a title shot. However it’s the followers not latching on to him that’s denied the shot he desires. That’s nothing flawed on his half or the followers both. Matchmaking might be responsible however even then, they’ve their job to do and that’s to collect eyes.

Possibly Covington will negotiate himself out of the shot and Edwards will lastly get the shot he deserves. Time will inform.

Blaine Henry

Your pleasant neighborhood battle fan. I watch means too many fights and my spouse lets me comprehend it. Additionally, Cowboy Cerrone is the GOAT.