The tasty breakfast of bitter gourd, which you will eat once, you will not be able to forget the taste – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Bitter gourd, also known as bitter gourd in India, originated in Kerala, from where it was later introduced to China in the 14th century, making it one of the main vegetables in cuisine around South Asian countries. .

It is also called bitter melon; This shiny green super bitter vegetable is probably the least favorite of all people around the world! There are no two aspects of forgetting every coin, while on one side most people leave Kareela and have a strange expression, just on the other hand it is named, which is full of goodness, which is good for our body. Can be helpful in many ways.

When we talk about bitter gourd, we also get into conversation, where grandparents and mothers at home speak about its benefits and include it once daily in cooking, while the fact that bitter words Connected to it, has kept it away from many people. In fact, I would personally recommend every one of us to try this vegetable and adapt to its taste and it should be included in our routine as it is not being ignored or kept away from. is.

Some health benefits of bitter gourd or bitter gourd

It contains various important nutrients including magnesium, iron, potassium. It is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, B2, B3 & amp; B 9.

Bitter gourd is a rich source of good dietary fiber.

It is said to bring down the cholesterol levels in our body.

Bitter gourd is rich in iron and besides being good for the heart, it is also a good immunity booster.

Bitter gourd is also considered good for our eye health and vision.

It helps in maintaining blood sugar and is also a blood purifier.

Bitter gourd is said to be good for liver and intestinal health.

It is also considered good for the health of our skin and helps in maintaining glow.

Bitter gourd is also good for weight management and loss.

It is also an anti-fungal agent in our body.

Baking gourd or bitter gourd’s culinary uses

Bitter gourd has been one of the most used vegetables in our Indian kitchens and in onions, from shredding simple to vegetable to stuffed or stuffed bitter gourd, bitter gourd chips are also popular.

Bitter gourd or bitter gourd is also used in making juice, which is considered good for diabetic patients, in addition to this we have dry mashed bitter gourd, bitter gourd cakes, we also have some dishes in which we use curry Do it in curry and also in curry. Good gentle gravy.

Bitter gourd liquorice, bitter gourd kofta, gram flour and bitter gourd gourd, bitter gourd stuffing transforms well into a paratha, gourd pickles, young baby gourds can also be cooked with coriander and garlic spices, bitter gourd batu nu Herb. Chana also comes out well with dal / moong dal.

Speaking on a global culinary platform, it has been recognized in many cuisines, as well as adding a good eye appeal to food and decorating food. A bitter gourd salsa with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in olive oil tastes amazing with corn chips.

bitter gourd

The bitter gourd stuffing is also followed internationally, so that the stuffing turns into more exotic ingredients like cream cheese and wild mushrooms, chicken mince and olive and pepper stuffing.

Bitter gourd goes well into a fried rice and shakes the fried noodle concept as well as blends it with a variety of flavors and vegetables, flavored in sauces and spices. Discovering and experimenting is the key to adopting this super beneficial ingredient and try it in a variety of sauces as baked dishes, stews mix it with the chickpeas / beans of your choice.

A bitter gourd salad is also popular and the dressing also incorporates seafood / vinegar / lime / seasonings such as sea salt / pink salt, crushed black pepper, onions such as gelpano pepper, olives and gherkins, it also tastes good.

I have also tried making stuffed bitter gourd with the Indian style of boiled mashed potatoes and peas and it is cooked in onion tomato spice as well as served in a dum biryani concept and served with birishta Served – Brown Onion Raita with Pomegranate. this.

Make recipe with bitter gourd

Bitter gourd bitter gourd

Pickle fun

material

Bitter gourd – 250 grams (washed, do not peel, keep piece with some salt

Set aside for 20 minutes, rinse by hand in running water.

Oil / Ghee – 2 tsp

Cumin – ½ teaspoon

Ginger – Garlic paste – 1 tsp

Chop Green Chili – 1 teaspoon

Onion chopped – 1 cup

Tomato – ato cup puree – fresh

salt to taste

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Red chili powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 teaspoon

Need water

Mango Pickle – 2 tablespoons. cutting

Fresh coriander leaves – 2 tbsp.

Lime juice – 1 teaspoon

Sugar – 1/2 teaspoon or jaggery – 1 teaspoon.

way

Prepare all the ingredients for the recipe.

Heat the oil / ghee and fry the ingredients one by one.

Turn onions lightly browned, add tomato puree and salt, all spices, and cook for 2-3 minutes, add in chopped bitter gourd, simmer for 10 minutes and boil.