The Tattoo Murders Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

The Tattoo Murders (Hotstar): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

The Tattoo Murders is an Indian web series directed by Shravankumar Tiwari. The series stars Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. It has been made under the banner of Vision Movie Makers. The series initially titled as Kamathipura but protests rising against the web series on a red-light area being titled Kamathipura.

Title The Tattoo Murders – Teen Khoon Ek Raaz
Kamathipura (USA and UK)
Main Cast Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani
Genre Crime, Drama
Director Shravankumar Tiwari
Creator Shravankumar Tiwari
Story & Screenplay Shravankumar Tiwari
Producer Raju Raisinghani
DoP Virendra K
Music Amar Mohile
Background Music Raj Labadiya
Assistant Director Nandish Bhatt
Executive Producer Renu Raisinghani
Shilpi Bhatt
Tamanna Chovatia
Ruchir Bhatt
Ishika bhatt
Rahil Chovatia
Pallavi Patel
Production House Vision Movie Makers

Cast

The complete cast of web series The Tattoo Murders :

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra

As : Police Inspector (PI) Aditi Acharya

Tanuj Virwani

Tanuj Virwani

As : Don who wants Revenge of his father Karan from Ajay

Anang Desai

Anang Desai

As: DCP Vijay Khanna

Varun Joshi

Varun Joshi

As : Shailesh Parmar

Kulbhushan kharbanda

As: Retired DCP Ajay Yagnik

Anupam Shyam Ojha

As : Additi’s maternal grandfather

Chirag Trivedi

Falguni Rajani

Priyanka khatri

Virendra Pandey

Release & Availability

The Tattoo Murders is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 April 2021. Initially the series was schedule to be release on 8 March 2021. But its release halted due to constant protest at Kamathipura area. This season have total 7 episodes. Other details related to the show is given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar
Amazon Prime (UK & USA)
Total Episode 7 Episodes
Running Time 30-39 Minutes (Total 234 Minutes)
Released Date 9 April 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Country India

Trailer

The Tattoo Murders

If you have more details about the web series The Tattoo Murders, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

