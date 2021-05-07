The Tattoo Murders Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

The Tattoo Murders (Hotstar): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

The Tattoo Murders is an Indian web series directed by Shravankumar Tiwari. The series stars Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. It has been made under the banner of Vision Movie Makers. The series initially titled as Kamathipura but protests rising against the web series on a red-light area being titled Kamathipura.

The complete cast of web series The Tattoo Murders :

Meera Chopra

As : Police Inspector (PI) Aditi Acharya

Tanuj Virwani

As : Don who wants Revenge of his father Karan from Ajay

Anang Desai

As: DCP Vijay Khanna

Varun Joshi

As : Shailesh Parmar

Kulbhushan kharbanda

As: Retired DCP Ajay Yagnik

Anupam Shyam Ojha

As : Additi’s maternal grandfather

Chirag Trivedi

Falguni Rajani

Priyanka khatri

Virendra Pandey

Release & Availability

The Tattoo Murders is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 April 2021. Initially the series was schedule to be release on 8 March 2021. But its release halted due to constant protest at Kamathipura area. This season have total 7 episodes. Other details related to the show is given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar

Amazon Prime (UK & USA) Total Episode 7 Episodes Running Time 30-39 Minutes (Total 234 Minutes) Released Date 9 April 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Country India

Trailer

