The Tattoo Murders Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

The Tattoo Murders (Hotstar): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
The Tattoo Murders is an Indian web series directed by Shravankumar Tiwari. The series stars Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. It has been made under the banner of Vision Movie Makers. The series initially titled as Kamathipura but protests rising against the web series on a red-light area being titled Kamathipura.
|Title
|The Tattoo Murders – Teen Khoon Ek Raaz
Kamathipura (USA and UK)
|Main Cast
|Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani
|Genre
|Crime, Drama
|Director
|Shravankumar Tiwari
|Creator
|Shravankumar Tiwari
|Story & Screenplay
|Shravankumar Tiwari
|Producer
|Raju Raisinghani
|DoP
|Virendra K
|Music
|Amar Mohile
|Background Music
|Raj Labadiya
|Assistant Director
|Nandish Bhatt
|Executive Producer
|Renu Raisinghani
Shilpi Bhatt
Tamanna Chovatia
Ruchir Bhatt
Ishika bhatt
Rahil Chovatia
Pallavi Patel
|Production House
|Vision Movie Makers
Cast
The complete cast of web series The Tattoo Murders :
Meera Chopra
As : Police Inspector (PI) Aditi Acharya
Tanuj Virwani
As : Don who wants Revenge of his father Karan from Ajay
Anang Desai
As: DCP Vijay Khanna
Varun Joshi
As : Shailesh Parmar
Kulbhushan kharbanda
As: Retired DCP Ajay Yagnik
Anupam Shyam Ojha
As : Additi’s maternal grandfather
Chirag Trivedi
Falguni Rajani
Priyanka khatri
Virendra Pandey
Release & Availability
The Tattoo Murders is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 9 April 2021. Initially the series was schedule to be release on 8 March 2021. But its release halted due to constant protest at Kamathipura area. This season have total 7 episodes. Other details related to the show is given below.
|Available On
|Disney+ Hotstar
Amazon Prime (UK & USA)
|Total Episode
|7 Episodes
|Running Time
|30-39 Minutes (Total 234 Minutes)
|Released Date
|9 April 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
Trailer
If you have more details about the web series The Tattoo Murders, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour