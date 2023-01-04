The team aims its arrows towards the third Gulf title

The UAE national team is one of the most prominent candidates to win the 25th Gulf Cup title, in the Iraqi city of Basra, while the championship is the “most important test” for Argentine coach Rodolfo Aruabarrena before upcoming events, such as the West Asian Championship and the Asian Cup.

Al-Abyad won the Gulf Cup twice, in the 2007 and 2013 versions, and finished second three times: 1994, 1988 and 1986, and third place four times in the versions: 2010, 1998, 1986 and 1972.

Arwabarina has been leading the national team since February, and during his career in which he has played nine matches so far, Al-Abyad has won three matches, tied one match, and lost five.

Arwabarina relies heavily on a group of young faces and the middle generation, who lack international experience, led by the attacking trio Hareb Suhail, Ali Saleh and Yahya Al-Ghassani, while the defense and midfield include: Badr Saleh, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Khaled Al-Hashemi, Ahmed Jamil, with those with experience. Such as goalkeepers Khaled Issa and Ali Khasif, and defenders Walid Abbas, Abdulaziz Heikal, Majed Hassan, Fabio Lima and Tigali.

