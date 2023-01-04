LATEST

The team aims its arrows towards the third Gulf title

Posted on

The UAE national team is one of the most prominent candidates to win the 25th Gulf Cup title, in the Iraqi city of Basra, while the championship is the “most important test” for Argentine coach Rodolfo Aruabarrena before upcoming events, such as the West Asian Championship and the Asian Cup.

Al-Abyad won the Gulf Cup twice, in the 2007 and 2013 versions, and finished second three times: 1994, 1988 and 1986, and third place four times in the versions: 2010, 1998, 1986 and 1972.

Arwabarina has been leading the national team since February, and during his career in which he has played nine matches so far, Al-Abyad has won three matches, tied one match, and lost five.

Arwabarina relies heavily on a group of young faces and the middle generation, who lack international experience, led by the attacking trio Hareb Suhail, Ali Saleh and Yahya Al-Ghassani, while the defense and midfield include: Badr Saleh, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Khaled Al-Hashemi, Ahmed Jamil, with those with experience. Such as goalkeepers Khaled Issa and Ali Khasif, and defenders Walid Abbas, Abdulaziz Heikal, Majed Hassan, Fabio Lima and Tigali.

Group B matches

Lineup

Google Newsstand

Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

Share

Print




Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

414
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
357
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
343
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
301
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
291
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
278
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
275
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
274
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
271
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top