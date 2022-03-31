The This Morning crew surprised Philip Schofield the day before his 60th birthday

‘It’s a bit early!’: Philip Scofield is presented with £440 champagne and cake by the This Morning crew the day before his 60th birthday.
Philip Schofield took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse of the This Morning crew from the day before his birthday celebration began.
The presenter, who turns 60 on Friday, was surprised by the cake and balloons as well as two bottles of £440 Pol Roger champagne.
Sharing the sweet clip, Philip can be seen feeling a little overwhelmed as he thanked his colleagues and co-host Holly Willoughby.
