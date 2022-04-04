The Three Talking Points of the Premier League

LONDON (AFP) – Manchester City and Liverpool ensured their clash next Sunday could prove to be a weekend decider of the Premier League title, showing that the top two are a class above the rest.

Liverpool topped the table for the first time this year, before City won 2-0 at Burnley with a 2-0 win over Watford.

Chelsea are now 13 points behind in third place after a stunning 4-1 loss to Brentford.

Chelsea’s place in the top four could be in jeopardy as Tottenham beat Newcastle 5-1 to go fourth on goal difference to Arsenal with both north London teams five points behind the European champions.

Manchester…