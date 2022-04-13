The Timberwolves overtake the Clippers in the NBA play-in behind Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined on 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves pull off a tough night for Carl-Anthony Towns and the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night. defeated 109-104.

Edwards scored 30 points with five three-pointers and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send Wolves into a first-round matchup with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and Memphis.

Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who have a chance to make the playoffs with Friday’s home game for the No. 8 seed against New Orleans or San Antonio. Second chance. Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) played their part in the stretch, but the Clippers failed…