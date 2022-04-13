The Timberwolves overtake the Clippers in the NBA play-in behind Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined on 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves pull off a tough night for Carl-Anthony Towns and the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night. defeated 109-104.
Edwards scored 30 points with five three-pointers and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send Wolves into a first-round matchup with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and Memphis.
Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who have a chance to make the playoffs with Friday’s home game for the No. 8 seed against New Orleans or San Antonio. Second chance. Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) played their part in the stretch, but the Clippers failed…
Read Full News