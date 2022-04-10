The time has come for the first round of choice in France

The time has come for the first round of choice in France

France began voting on Sunday for the first round of a war-torn and uncertain presidential election in Ukraine, which was likely to see a duel between head of state Emmanuel Macron and his rival from the far-right Marine Le Pen. Who has never looked so close to victory.

• Read also: 12 Who are the French presidential candidates?

• Read also: Emmanuel Macron, a President Praised or Hated

• Read also: Marine Le Pen despised extreme authority and closer than ever to coronation

Some 48.7 million French people are called to choose among twelve candidates, at the end of a strange campaign previously marked by the pandemic…


Read Full News