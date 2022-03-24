LATEST

The Top Country Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Posted on
The Top Country Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Tiffany Goldstein

10 hours ago

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the iconic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night (March 22), and it was a star-studded affair.

Host LL Cool J started the night with a throwback medley of his smash hits. Before the coveted acclaim—and A-listers recognized by his devoted listeners—the rapper acknowledged the Russo-Ukraine war.

“Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine,” the hitmaker shared at the top of the show. “Our prayers are with you…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
537
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
474
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
450
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
429
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
404
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top