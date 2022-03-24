The Top Country Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Tiffany Goldstein



10 hours ago



The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the iconic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night (March 22), and it was a star-studded affair.

Host LL Cool J started the night with a throwback medley of his smash hits. Before the coveted acclaim—and A-listers recognized by his devoted listeners—the rapper acknowledged the Russo-Ukraine war.

“Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine,” the hitmaker shared at the top of the show. “Our prayers are with you…