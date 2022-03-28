The Top Twins say they 'feel both very much in love' after revealing they both had breast cancer

Linda found out she had cancer late last year, which has led to the cancellation of more of her shows.

“In December 2021, Linda was diagnosed with grade 3 invasive breast cancer and has undergone surgery for a double mastectomy. She is currently undergoing six months of intensive chemotherapy,” Massara wrote on the GiveLittle page.

“It’s a devastating double blow that’s made all the more challenging on the back of two years of gigs that were canceled due to COVID-19. Like all artists, the Top Twins’ career vanished overnight and this sudden loss of income is now is associated with a serious cancer diagnosis for both of them.

“2022 was supposed to be a celebration of 40 years of the Top Twins. They were eager to take a new national show on the road and a number of special events were planned but now sadly…

