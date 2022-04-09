The Toronto shooting victim has been identified as Karthik Vasudev, a 21-year-old Indian student

Kartik Vasudev said goodbye to his parents at the airport in Delhi, India in January, ready to fly to Toronto – he had worked hard for a chance to go to school in Canada.

“We were just crying with each other, hugging my wife and my little son,” Kartik’s father Jitesh Vasudev recalled while talking to Star Friday. “But we were saying, ‘Okay, he’ll be back soon.'”

“My son is not going to come back,” he said.

Karthik Vasudev, a 21-year-old international student, was shot dead on Thursday evening outside Sherborne TTC metro station while he was working in a Mexican restaurant.

According to the police account, officers found him outside the Glen Road entrance of the station around 5 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds and took him away.