The Tough Details of Final Preparation to Miss Dad Paul Gascoigne’s Live Show While Dancing on Ice Reagan

Dancing on Ice’s Regan Gascoigne detailed the grueling routine preparation ahead of Sunday evening’s live final, which his footballer father Paul Gascoigne will remember.

The Rangers legend, 54, will not be in the audience On the hit ITV skating show, but 26-year-old Regan will be cheered on by his mother Sheryl and sister Bianca.

Regan is left “troubled” as the show’s winter run comes to an end, pitting Regan against Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt in a heated final.

Regan, who is a favorite of bookies to win the competition, has been training until 9 p.m. with partner Karina Manta in the days leading up to the final.

Taking to Instagram, Regan detailed the gruesome schedule, which was extended a week after…