The trailer of Mumbai Saga will take you from the violent Bombay to the city of Mumbai!

One of the most awaited 2021 releases, ‘Mumbai saga’Today its official trailer dropped! The 3-minute intensive trailer is packed with action, murder, power and justice, making it a perfect cat and mouse game. Are you ready for fierce action and funny dialogues?

The film, as shown in the trailer, set in a time when Mumbai was still called Bombay and known for its violence, is the story of a powerful gangster, Amartya Rao (John), who takes to the streets. She wakes up and wants to rule the city. Amartya is responsible for the cold-blooded murder of an eminent industralist.

This will not be easy for Rao because a self-made policeman, who rises from the ghetto of Bombay, is tracking Rao’s every move. The sepoy (Imran) has only two objectives – stop Rao at all costs and earn Rs 10 crore, declaring a reward for anyone who shoots Rao in the head.

All Mumbai Saga ‘is all set for its theatrical release on 19 March 2021. This gangster drama is directed and directed by Sanjay Gupta and stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Sunil Shetty, Kajal Aggrawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Prateek Babbar, Andrew Rohit Bose Roy etc. This project will be the first time that John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen opposite each other.

