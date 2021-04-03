The trailer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ got a CBFC certificate – The Miracle Time





The trailer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ got a CBFC certificate without a cut Makers will release on this day

Salman Khan’s latest film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was a successful release at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBFC).

Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan (Salman Khan) soon for his upcoming film ‘Radhe on the silver screen – Your Most Wanted brother’ (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai ) Are coming to knock with.

We are eagerly waiting for this much-awaited film of Bhaijaan. Based on recent reports, it has been reported that the makers plan to release the trailer’s teaser and not the trailer in its entirety.

According to the latest reports, it has been reported that the trailer for Bhaijaan’s film has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any revisions to content.

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification has approved the trailer of ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ without any cut.

A source close to the portal revealed, In the recent past, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri, the filmmakers who created Radhey, unveiled the trailer there, in front of the Central Board of Film Certification.

A few weeks ago, CBFC certified that the movie is Unrated with No Cuts. According to the source, the trailer of ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be about 2 minutes 43 seconds. On 24 March 2021, the theatrical trailer was passed.

Reports have said that the film’s trailer is expected to release in the first week of April this Salman Khan film, Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff will be seen in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the South Korean film The Outlaws. This film will be released in cinemas on May 13, the special occasion of Eid. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.