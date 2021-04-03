ENTERTAINMENT

The trailer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ got a CBFC certificate – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
The trailer of Salman Khan's film 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' got a CBFC certificate - The Bulletin Time


The trailer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ got a CBFC certificate without a cut Makers will release on this day

Salman Khan’s latest film ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was a successful release at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBFC).

Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan (Salman Khan) soon for his upcoming film ‘Radhe on the silver screen – Your Most Wanted brother’ (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai ) Are coming to knock with.

We are eagerly waiting for this much-awaited film of Bhaijaan. Based on recent reports, it has been reported that the makers plan to release the trailer’s teaser and not the trailer in its entirety.

According to the latest reports, it has been reported that the trailer for Bhaijaan’s film has been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any revisions to content.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification has approved the trailer of ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ without any cut.

A source close to the portal revealed, In the recent past, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri, the filmmakers who created Radhey, unveiled the trailer there, in front of the Central Board of Film Certification.

A few weeks ago, CBFC certified that the movie is Unrated with No Cuts. According to the source, the trailer of ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be about 2 minutes 43 seconds. On 24 March 2021, the theatrical trailer was passed.

Reports have said that the film’s trailer is expected to release in the first week of April this Salman Khan film, Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff will be seen in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the South Korean film The Outlaws. This film will be released in cinemas on May 13, the special occasion of Eid. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top