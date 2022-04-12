The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: a chronology of the case that paralyzed Hollywood

The defamation case between Johnny Depp and the British newspaper The Sun was described as follows:The biggest English libel test of the 21st centuryA year and a half after a UK court ruled against him – admitting that the tabloids described him as a “wife beater” – the protagonist man with scissors Lets face another explosive example.

As “an essentially unprecedented event in the history of celebrity divorces”, Vanity Fair magazine defined the defamation lawsuit that began this Monday in Fairfax County (Virginia), and this time Depp confronted the actress directly. . Amber Heard, his ex-wife. He accused her of defaming him in an article that…