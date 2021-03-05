ENTERTAINMENT

The trio unveiled the trailer of Sharwanand Shriram

Young heroes Sharwanand The upcoming romantic and family drama is coming with Srikaram, which is set to hit theaters on March 11. Currently the team is busy with promotional activities and they are ready to launch the trailer of Shriram very soon. Sharavanand starrer ‘Sriram’Which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, is played by Kishore B.

It is a message-oriented film that explains the importance of farming and farmers in the country, produced by 14 reels plus banners. Three young heroes- Varun Tej, Natural Star Nani and Nitin Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan are pledging their support for the starrer Sriram and are going to unveil the trailer at 6 pm on Friday.

Shriram has completed the censor formalities and obtained a Clean U certificate from the censor board. . Some of the songs from the Sharavanand starrer were released recently and a song named Bheligundi Bala has crossed over 45 million views on YouTube, cropped by Penchal Das and Nutan Mohan, with this folk number lyrics. It is written by Penshal Das himself.

Apart from the lead pair, the film Sreekaram also has Sai Kumar, Naresh, Shishir Sharma, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Aamani, Sapthagiri and Satya in the critical roles.

