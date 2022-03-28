The triumphant return to Hollywood of Jane Campion, a demanding and liberated filmmaker

WELLINGTON (AFP) – After more than a decade away from Hollywood, New Zealander Jane Champion made a triumphant return to the mecca of cinema with an Oscar for Best Direction for the psychological western “The Power of the Dog.”

This plunge into the pungent universe of toxic masculinity embodied by a rivalry between two men on a Montana farm in the 1920s marks a break for Campion, hitherto known for his intricate portraits of women.

Unanimously praised by critics, “The Power of the Dog” was underscored for days as a favorite with 12 nominations, and received one of the…