The truck drivers’ strike was lifted and Pasaglia set out to overcome federalism: “he lost the extortion”.

After staying with the whole Sunday Waste collection paralyzed in San Nicolas by a measure of forceSector workers decided to call off the strike due to Union leader Maximilano Caballero arrested, The local mayor rejected the protest. Manuel PasagliaWho decided to go to the crossroads of trade unionism.

“What they did was very unfair, we as a city have nothing to do with it, this is a conflict that stems from a company blockade in San Pedro, this is a conflict between the justice system and the two union leaders.” there is a problem.”, were the words of Pasaglia himself in a conversation with La Nacional TV.

,They paralyzed the collection of waste and the supply of supplies in the city of San Nicolasi.“, he explained …