Content Warning: This article discusses suicide.

plainville girl The latest limited series to get everyone talking.

The series stars Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan as Michelle Carter and the late Conrad Roy III, alongside Chlo Sevigny, Norbert Leo Butz and Cara Buono in supporting roles.

an eight-part series, plainville girl Based on Jesse Barron Sir The article of the same name and follows the true story of the relationship between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy, leading up to the suicide of the time.

After prosecutors received text messages from Carter that encouraged a hesitant Roy to end his life, Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The case quickly gained global attention as people debated whether…