The Twisted game of Destiny- Entry or not? ep2. RiAnsh Fanfiction IMMJ2 – TMT Updates

Entry or not?

A gorgeous girl opened the door. She was all fashionable, sporting a stylish outfit with mild make up on. She was curious to know who these youngsters have been. Riva went in to her ideas

Riva: (considering) isn’t she the girl Mother wrote about in her diary, on the second web page….

Flashback

Rivan and Riva are seen in a room, with two twin beds. They’re each seated on one of many beds and so they’re holding a dairy. Riddhima’s diary.

Rivan: The primary web page (studying what’s written)

My Good Household!

Riva: (turning the web page and studying)

Expensive diary,

My good household begins with this woman! We at all times lived like sisters, our bonding was higher than her and her brother’s bond, my husband was her brother. Her title is Ishani. We used to hang around many at occasions collectively making my hubby jealous (laughs) He at all times whined about our bond however it by no means broke us aside, we have been like marshmallows, sticking round collectively!

She’s a designer, a profitable one! She had began off together with her personal firm known as Isha Designs, and now it’s hovering excessive up within the sky! I’m very pleased with her!! Once I examine her in newspapers and magazines, I at all times need to congratulate her and have a good time together with her however I can’t. (unhappy) Every time we needed to costume up, she can be our designer, and God, how she used to prepared us! All of us seemed so lovely however she went ranting about that she was at all times one of the best (laughs) I miss all these energetic and wonderful moments collectively. Expensive diary, I even have a pic together with her, after seeing her you’ll positively agree with me, that she was certainly very fairly!

Riva: Isha designs…… so dad’s sister is a designer. Mmm attention-grabbing, very attention-grabbing!

Flashback Ends

Riva: You’re Ishani proper? The well-known designer??

By the point she was about to reply her a husky voice stopped her and took it upon him. He was a middle-aged man sporting a Royal blue velvet swimsuit. His hair set clear. A black beard bordering his decrease a part of his face whereas his eyes, deep brown. Stuffed with perspective as he descended the steps.

Unknown man: Ishani! Maintain on…who’re you each? (Descending the steps from the primary ground)

Ishani: Precisely who’re? By no means seen you right here. You appear to be you’re twins?

Riva: Howdy! We’re are new right here and sure, we’re twins. And… (Was minimize quick by the husky voice)

Unknown man: And your names? (He reached them on the door, and so they have been taking a look at one another)

Rivan: (interfered) we are going to inform you ours, however would you please introduce yourselves in order that we are able to familiarize!

Ishani: You’ve come right here however you don’t know something in regards to the proprietor! Wow! Properly, he’s the…

Angre: (interrupted and walked to Ishani) Could you please give your introduction first, we don’t permit intruders! (Stern)

Rivan: Excuse me Mr muscular man… (Riva glared at him and he replied) What? They didn’t introduce themselves so what do you anticipate me to name them? (Again to Angre) Ya so Mr Muscular man, we aren’t intruders! We’re regular children.

Ishani: Please don’t thoughts however these are our home guidelines… you need to introduce first, then solely you’ll be allowed right here.

Riva: That is insane (shocked) home with guidelines!! A home with guidelines isn’t known as a home Ms. It’s extra of a jail!! (She taunted)

Angre: Can’t you two reply our questions with ease? Do that you must be so cussed? (Getting pissed in any case you realize they’re cussed like…..)

Riva: We requested you all a easy query too! (Sarcastic) We requested this good-looking and tall man, sporting a royal blue swimsuit his title too, however he didn’t reply! (Pointing to the person) However anyway I’m Riva (smiled)

Rivan: I’m Rivan! Anticipated our first assembly will go effectively however I assume it didn’t occur so I’ll simply keep on with good assembly you! (Smiling) And also you sir?

Angre: I’m Angre and she or he’s Ishani as you had stated (pointing to her)

Unknown man: Did you name yourselves Riva and Rivan??

Rivan and Riva: Duhh! I don’t assume we known as our rucksacks that? (They set free a sarcastic giggle whereas Ishani had a smile on her face) Who’re you??

Unknown man: I’m the….. (Proudly)

Precap: realization and introduction.

