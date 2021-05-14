The Twisted game of Destiny- Karyan to the Rescue ep.19 IMMJ2 Fanfic

Karyan to the rescue

She closed her eyes. Was she never to wake up again? Followed by Vansh and then Rivan. All three lied there lifeless, unconscious, wounded and blo*dy, their hands in each other’s hands. Were they going to make it out? The room was full of bodies, some dead and some unconscious. Riva, Rivan, Vansh and Angre were amongst the people.

A few hours passed and there was no sign of movement inside the Chang’s hideout. No one had regained their consciousness. But just then some people were trying to break the main door to enter inside. Someone had finally arrived to their rescue. They tried breaking open the windows and the door, it took them a lot of effort but after a few mins they managed to do so. The door opened and the sunlight beams lightened up the room.

The smoke had still not disappeared, it had become all foggy to know who the saviors were. Gradually the smoke started disappearing and the picture of the men became clearer. They had masks on to prevent themselves from breathing the gas. There were around 6 men altogether, 2 main and the rest their bodyguards. They revealed themselves by untying their masks and they were none other than Kabir and Aryan.

They rushed inside with their men and checked on to the bodies. Kabir checked on Vansh while Aryan checked on Riva and Rivan. They found their pulses and sighed of relief, they were just unconscious however they were scared of the poison, and would it have spread all over their body? They ordered their men to call for ambulances so that they could immediately admit them to the hospital without further delay.

Kabir: Call the ambulance, their pulses are still found. (worried)

Aryan: Yea, Rivan’s pulses seem to be catching up but I’m afraid for Riva, they are very low. (concerned) Kabir, try take Vansh outside and I will pick these two up.

Kabir: Yes bhai, and you all, bring Angre out as well. (he tried picking Vansh up and tried making him stand) Vansh isn’t leaving their hands!

Aryan: They all are holding each other’s hands tightly. Try get them out of their hold otherwise it might be late, they could lose their lives. (they remove each other’s hands) They are bleeding, especially Riva. Farhad! (calling one of the bodyguard) Pass me any cloth you have… Quick!! (he shouted)

Farhad: Here boss! (finding and passed it on to him)

Aryan: (tying it around Riva’s waist) Have the ambulances arrived?

Farhad: They are on their way boss!

Kabir: Bhai come out quick! (he was outside with Vansh on the floor)

Aryan: (carrying Riva) I’ll go get Rivan now! (he put her down and brought Rivan) Bring Angre!

They all brought all of the four outside and waited for the ambulance to arrive. Kabir and Aryan had never expected that they would be helping their enemy; Vansh but this time they listened to their hearts. As soon as they heard the news from their secret informer who was spying on Vansh and Chang during the deal, they weren’t happy knowing that their enemy was cheated. An unknown feeling rose inside them. They were worried for Vansh, and not only them but Riva and Rivan. It was as if they were attached to the twins. During their first meet, they both thought it was their sister; Riddhima and maybe that was why they had taken the decision to save them.

The ambulance arrived. Kabir went with Angre and Vansh in one while Aryan went with Riva and Rivan with the other. They told their men to inform the family members. In the ambulance, all four of them were given oxygen, and the doctors who had accompanied them had tried their best to help them regain their consciousness. They soon reached the hospital and admitted them as an emergency case.

All of the four were admitted in to the ICUs. The doctors started the treatment and took long hours to help them revive. Till then the VR family had arrived too; Anisha, Ishani, dadi, Sahil. They had left Siya and Shayne at home. They were all crying inconsolably, while Aryan and Kabir tried their best to help them. They were surprised with the fact that they had helped them, The Raichands helped The Rai Singhanias. The doctors arrived.

Doctor: Mr Vansh, Mr Angre and Mr Rivan are out of danger, but are really weak due to the intake of the poisonous gas. Mr Angre had save himself by tying the cloth at the right time but still he’s weak however Ms Riva is very critical. The rest had suffered injuries but they weren’t deep enough, but Ms Riva seems to have been hit on the place where she may have had a surgery before. She lost a lot of blood but luckily we had it in our blood bank. She’s very weak due to the intake of the poisonous gas too. Her case is critical for now.

Aryan: But will she be alright? (worried)

Doctor: We can’t say anything for now, we can only say anything till we get to know her medical history, it will take about 24 hours for us to tell you all her condition. We need to monitor her. For now Mr Vansh, Mr Angre and Mr Rivan are semi-unconscious but they will regain their consciousness in a few hours. (He leaves)

Dadi: God please save my children (She cried)

Ishani: (crying) What happened to Riva…. As surgery? We need Rivan to tell us everything, her life is in risk.

Kabir: Dadi please don’t worry, everything will soon be fine.

Aryan: Yea dadi, please control yourself.

Ishani: Thank you for bringing them on the right time (folding her hands together)

Kabir: Ishani please don’t a shame us by folding your hands, I know we are enemies but we are not so heartless. We have humanity in us.

Aryan: Exactly, anyway you can take dadi home, Kabir and I are here.

Anisha: I’m not going anywhere (crying and stubborn) I want to be here with Dad and everyone else.

Ishani: Sweetie please try to understand, you go with dadi home, I will be here.

Aryan: I promise you Anisha, I won’t let anything happen to your dad. But for now please go home with dadi. (convincing)

Anisha: Are you sure? Because all you have with us is enmity!

Ishani: Anisha! Talk with respect… if right now your dad and the rest are alive it’s because of them! You should be thankful not taunting them.

Kabir: Ishani, she’s a child, and she’s true in her point of view.

Nurse: (came out) Excuse me… Mr Vansh and Mr Angre have woken up. They are transferred into the same room.

Aryan: Thank you! Dadi, Ishani you all can visit them and then leave.

Ishani: Won’t you come? Please keep your ego aside for a moment and come.

Kabir: Ishani…(cut by Aryan)

Aryan: We will come.

Kabir: Bhai! But

Aryan: Kabir it’s final. (they all went to the room)

Ishani: Angre, bhai! (she went and hugged Vansh and then Angre) Are you both feeling fine?

Vansh: (weak) Yea just a bit weak! You Angre?

Angre: Bhai I’m okay, just a bit of weakness. (Anisha went and hugged him) Anisha stop crying I’m fine!

Anisha: Dad you know how scared I was to lose you! Please never leave us, you too mamu! (to Vansh)

Vansh: Okay princess (smiling) Where’s Riva and Rivan? Are they saved? (worried and then notices Karyan) You both?

Dadi: They were the ones who saved you today, and brought you all to the hospital in the right time.

Vansh: (shocked) Aryan, Kabir thank you! I never imagined that you would do this.

Aryan: We did it out of humanity. (he nodded and smiled a bit)

Vansh: Riva and Rivan?

Ishani: Rivan is still unconscious and weak but Riva…..

Precap: Her medical history along with the incident

