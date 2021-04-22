The Twisted game of Destiny- RiAnsh Fanfiction IMMJ2 – Intro – TMT Updates

The Twisted recreation of Future

Hey guys, I’m again after a very long time. I had exams and so they simply completed at present, so I’m relieved and that’s why I wasn’t in a position to write something. So I used to be planning to put in writing extra one pictures which I’ll however I additionally considered beginning a fan fiction as nicely. Please help me by commenting! So that is my character sketch for my first fan fiction.

Vansh Rai Singhania

He’s the richest enterprise tycoon, owns Rai Singhania Enterprises. He’s hardworking, good-looking, clever, profitable, accountable, quick tempered however caring and has all of the qualities {that a} Gentleman would have. He loves his household so much and might cross any limits to maintain them pleased and protected from all risks. He loves his spouse so much, and she or he’s the perfect factor that has occurred to him. After an undesirable incident, he left residing, he’s a dull physique. How will study to stay once more like he used to? (You’ll be able to attempt take guesses and let me know within the remark part)

Riddhima Raichand

She is the one daughter of Manav Raichand; one of many richest enterprise tycoons and Uma Raichand. She’s a magnificence with brains. She loves her husband immensely, and might do something for him. She’s very accountable, a sensible, courageous and sincere lady. She’s additionally a enterprise girl and is a part of the ArKaRi Raichand Industries. A painful separation and a disastrous incident spoiled her life. (You’ll be able to take guesses and let me know within the feedback part)Will she have the ability to overcome it?

Rivan and Riva Rai Singhania

(Please consider them as twins) Rivan and Riva are twin kids of Riddhima and Vansh. Each are very courageous and fierce like their mother and father. Riva is brief tempered, fierce, courageous, and delightful whereas Rivan is calm, good-looking, courageous, caring and protecting of Riva. They’re 18 years outdated and are pursuing journalism. They’re on a mission. Will they have the ability to accomplish their mission?

Rai Singhania Household

Sunheri Rai Singhania

She is Ajay Rai Singhania’s mom and Anupriya’s mom in legislation. She’s an exquisite girl, open minded and loving. Loves her household so much. Desires her household to remain united.

Ajay Rai Singhania

He was the proprietor of Rai Singhania enterprises, one essentially the most profitable businessmen in his time. Husband of Anupriya and father to Vansh, Ishani and Siya. His largest enemies and rivals had been the Raichands. He hated them to the core.

Anupriya Rai Singhania

She is the spouse of Ajay and mom to Vansh, Ishani and Siya. Daughter in legislation of Sunheri. A caring girl. (Not just like the present)

Ishani Rai Singhania

She is the sister to Vansh and Siya, daughter to Ajay Rai Singhania and Anupriya. (Not just like the present) She’s beneficiant, lovely and has a coronary heart of gold. She’s spouse to Angre and mom to Anisha. They’re each her lifelines. She is a designer by career.

He’s Rai Singhania

Youngest of all of the siblings and is cherished so much. Spouse of Sahil and mom of Shayne. A cute, fairly and full of life lady. Daughter of Anupriya and Ajay. She is a photographer by career.

Remorse

Husband of Ishani and father to Anisha. Vansh’s finest buddy and worker. He’s very loyal and respects him so much. He’s clever and dashing. Works in Rai Singhania enterprises in addition to owns his personal detective and analysis firm.

Seashore

Husband of Siya and father to Shayne. Works in Rai Singhania Enterprises. Loyal to Vansh and respects him so much. He’s a businessman.

Shayne and Anisha

Shayne Anisha

Cousins. Anisha is Ishani and Angre’s daughter and Shayne is Siya and Sahil’s son. They each are like finest buddies. They bond nicely as siblings. Anisha is 16 whereas Shayne is 14.

The Raichands

Manav Raichand

Husband of Uma and father to Aryan, Kabir and Riddhima. Loves his household so much. He was one of many richest and profitable enterprise tycoon and owned ArKaRi Raichand Industries. Rivals and enemies with Rai Singhanias and hates them to core.

A Raichand

She is a caring girl and loves her household so much. Spouse of Manav and mom to Riddhima, Aryan and Kabir.

Aryan Raichand

He’s the primary born to Uma and Manav. He’s good-looking and good. He’s a profitable businessman in ArKaRi Raichand Industries. Hates the Rai Singhanias to the core. Loves his youngest sister so much, and might do something for her. Overprotective and possessive of her. Loves his youthful brother too. A bachelor.

Kabir Raichand

He’s the second born to Uma and Manav. Youthful brother to Aryan and elder to Riddhima. Loves his siblings greater than something. Protecting about Riddhima. Hates Rai Singhania as nicely as a result of their rivalry in enterprise. He’s a critical and a profitable enterprise man together with an artist.

Sejal Sinha

Riddhima’s finest buddy and help. She loves her so much and is sort of a sister to her. Loves them like her personal kids. The Raichands regard her as a daughter and sister.

So I’m accomplished with my character sketch. There can be different characters that is perhaps launched in a while because the story proceeds. So do let me know the way you discover the character sketch and the way you discover the story within the feedback part.

What do you assume the incident could also be that separated every one? Will the twins have the ability to accomplish their mission and what’s it? Do attempt take guesses and write your opinions within the remark part.

Proceed supporting by means of your feedback and the primary episode can be posted quickly. Thanks!

❤Parity❤