The Twisted game of Destiny- The Accident ep.20 IMMJ2 Fanfic

The Accident

Ishani: Rivan is still unconscious and weak but Riva isn’t.

Vansh: Why what happened to her? Tell me! (worried)

Ishani: She’s critical. She had been hit where she had a surgery before, and to know how exactly we can help her we need her medical history. (in tears)

Vansh: A surgery? And what do you mean critical? Is she not awake yet?

Dadi: Beta we need to pray for her… she isn’t doing well. The next 24 hours are very critical for her. (crying)

Nurse: (entered) Mr Rivan has woken up too, and he’s asking for everyone.

Vansh: Let’s go.

Ishani: Bhai, you have to take rest, you aren’t going anywhere.

Vansh: Ishani they are my responsibility, they are in that state because of me and my deal. I need to see them.

Nurse: I’m sorry sir, but I don’t think it would be certainly advisable for you to walk when you’re weak so I would suggest that I bring his bed into this room here, there’s enough space while we keep Ms Riva under observation.

Kabir: Right, please do that for us. Thank you.

Nurse: Welcome sir. (exited)

After a few mins she brought Rivan’s bed to the room while the rest of the members present there made space for the bed and arranged everything in order. Rivan’s bed was properly arranged and he stared at Vansh and Angre while Vansh and Angre stared at him emotionally.

Vansh: Rivan are you feeling fine?

Rivan: Yea uncle, and you both? (weak)

VanGre: We’re fine too.

Rivan: Mr Raichand, thank you for saving us. I’m really grateful.

Karyan: Don’t need to thank us.

Doctor: (entering the room) Mr Rivan I’m glad you’ve woken up, I wanted to ask you about Ms Riva’s medical history. She’s not doing so well.

Rivan: (unknown to Riva’s condition) What happened to her? (worried) is she fine?

Doctor: When she was brought to the hospital she was bleeding profusely from her waist part, it was as if an internal injury on which a surgery was performed. Could you please tell us in detail what happened so we can check on to the matter.

Rivan: Injury on her waist…. (realizing) Oh Shit!! God no, yea I will tell you all everything. So a few days back when she had gotten a panic attack, I had told you about an incident that had taken place. So it’s all related to that incident, our lives were spoilt because of that incident. So when we were 9 years old, so I’m talking about 9 years back. My mum, Riva, masi and I had gone outside for shopping and a normal dinner, masi was driving, so when we returned back home from our dinner, Riva and mom entered the house before masi and I, I had gone with masi to park the car.

Flashback

Rivan: Masi, I’m coming with you to park the car.

Riddhima: Okay fine, Riva you come with me, I’ve got a lot of shopping bags with me. You’ve got to help me.

Riva: Yea mom. Let’s go. (they exited the car and went to the house)

Riddhima: (entering, it was completely dark) Has the power gone? Or did you switch off the lights before exiting.

Riva: I was the first to get out so I don’t know mom. Mom? I can’t hear you? Are you here….Let me try switch on the lights. (the room brightens up and she turns) MOM!!!!

Riddhima was captured by some unknown black hooded guy. He had kept her on gunpoint and covered her mouth. Riva panicked and started shouting for help, but no one was there. The unknown man took the vase beside him and hit Riddhima on the head with it. She started bleeding and she instantly fell on the fall, semi-unconscious. Riva cried out for help and for her mum. The unknown man attacked her with a knife, and stabbed her in her lower waist. He hit her with his gun and pulled her hair and dragged her closer to Riddhima.

Unknown: Crying for mumma!! Right (dragging her by her hair and brought her to Riddhima)

Riva: Please don’t do that!! I beg of you! Mom!! (hit and wincing in pain) Ahhh!! Who are you??

Unknown: VR (laughing) soon over.

Riddhima: (semi-conscious) Riva try run away!! Please don’t do anything to her! (he hit her again) OUCHH!!! Riv…riva…goo. (fainted)

Riva: Mom! (crying in pain and fear)

Unknown man: This is how I cried in my childhood….VR (enraged) Now your children get it!

He once again hit Riva with the rod and she kept crying, helplessly. She was wounded severely and was bleeding, while Riddhima was unconscious with blood pouring out from her forehead. Rivan and Sejal entered the house to see a horrific sight. Rivan and Sejal screamed and the unknown man ran away with Rivan trying to catch him.

Rivan and Sejal: Mom / Riddhi !! Rivaa !!!

Unknown: Shit (mumbled and ran away)

Rivan: You! Stop, how dare you do this!! (he ran while crying)

Sejal: (to Riddhima and Riva) Riddhi…. Wake up!! (tapping her cheeks) Riva (crying)

Riva: (mumbling) masi, dad! Mom save us. (she fainted)

Rivan: Riva!! (he sat near her trying to wake her up)

Sejal: Did you find that rascal!! (anger and in tears) He hit you as well? (seeing the blood from his elbow and forehead)

Rivan: (refusing) I almost caught him but he hit me so I slowed down otherwise.. I’m never going to spare him for this!! Masi we need to take them to the hospital. (she nodded)

Rivan picked up Riva and took her to the car while Sejal and Rivan picked up Riddhima together and took her to the car. She drove to the hospital as fast as she could. They admitted them and waited for the doctors. The doctors treating Riddhima arrived and declared her in the state of comatose instantly.

Doctor: I’m sorry, but Ms Riddhima has slipped into coma. Our unit still trying to treat Ms Riva, she suffered from an internal injury as the attacker stabbed her a couple of times. She has been hit on other places too so her recovery would take a lot of time. We have to perform a surgery for her internal injury.

Rivan: (crying) Will she be alright?

Doctor: Let’s hope so. (he leaves)

Rivan: masi why did God have to do this? (he hugged her tight) Mom won’t wake up now and Riva….will she be alright at least?

Sejal: Riv… who said your mom won’t wake up, she will for you and Riva but after a time. And for Riva, you know she’s a lioness! She will get through it.

Rivan: I’m such a bad son and brother, I couldn’t protect them. We’ve already lost a lot, first Dad, then now Mom and now I can’t lose Riva!!

Sejal: Don’t blame yourself, destiny has played a foul game. Let’s pray for her safety. (wiping her tears and his tears)

After a few hours

The doctors arrived after the surgery. They had done the surgery instantly as it was a critical case.

Doctor: We’ve done our best, and the surgery was successful by God’s grace!

Sejal and Rivan: (happy) Thank you!! Can we meet her?

Doctor: Yes you can but there’s something more to her case… She’s…..

