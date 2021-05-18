The Twisted game of Destiny-The box ep.22 IMMJ2 Fanfic

The box

Heyy guys, thanks for all the support from the previous episode! I’m glad ya’ll are liking my FF. Please keep commenting and supporting in the comments section.

Previous episode’s link

The Twisted game of Destiny-Time is the greatest healer ep.21 IMMJ2 Fanfic

I just wanted to inform you that for a few days from now on I will be posting short episodes, pls bear with me I’ve got a lot of projects in hand and I’ve got to submit them by Thursday, hope you all understand.

Vansh: But I have thing to ask where’s your father? Why wasn’t he there with you?

Rivan: (serious) In front of me (pause) everywhere. (smiled slightly) We’ve never seen him from birth, he didn’t leave my mum and my mum also didn’t leave him but the situations then separated them.

Vansh: Haven’t you either ever tried asking or finding him?

Rivan: We know everything about him, he was and is a good man. And about finding him, that’s what we are working on.

Doctor: (interrupting and entering) I have checked upon Ms Riva and done the necessary treatments now let’s pray that she recovers within a few number of hours otherwise we can’t say anything.

Everyone nodded in tears and fear of what would happen. Dadi and Ishani tried comforting Rivan while the others were just in shock, not able to say or do anything. How could such innocents’ life be such traumatic?

Dadi told everyone to pray for Riva at such a difficult time. They all prayed for her recovery while Rivan seeing all of them worry and pray for her got overwhelmed. He knew that both his mamus weren’t bad at heart but quite gentle just that enmity had overpowered them. He also prayed that they change their behavior towards their dad.

Gajanana gajanana gajanana gajanana

Gajanana gajanana gajanana gajanana

Bhakt tera aaya re dekh ganraya

Jiska ik saaya re tu hi ganesha

Hath jod aaya re dil hai bhar laaya

Usme jo samaya re tu hi ganesha

Ganpati bappa morya

Mangal Murti Moreya

Jo kare teri bhakti

Woh jaane teri shakti

Har soch se tu mukti dila de re

Arre danka baja de re tu zoreya

Aaya re morya bappa hey moarya

Jo bhi chup hai

Woh dhadkan ko khanka zara

Aaya re morya bappa hey moraya

I have I have I have I have I have I have

Ganpapati bappa morya

I have I have I have I have I have I have

Mangal murti moreya

Ganpapati bappa morya

Mangal murti moreya

Ganpapati bappa morya

Mangal murti moreya

I have I have I have I have I have I have

Ganpapati bappa morya

Mangal murti moreya

Mangal murti moreya

After a few minutes, Rivan remembered something and placed his hand in his pocket. He pulled out a small bag he always used to carry. As if it was for good luck. He opened it and removed a small box, shaped like a trunk. Everyone had questioning looks on their face except 2 pairs of eyes, they were confused and shocked. Rivan unlocked the box and inserted the key on the side where there was a small hole.

He rotated the key inside the hole and the wheels inside started moving and produced a sound. It was the purest melody ever, full of love and magic. Rivan hearing it smiled a bit while tears poured down his eyes in memories of the box. The two pair of eyes were in tears too but had a lot of question going around in their minds. Rivan saw everyone looking at him and he told them about the box.

Rivan: This is Riva’s and my musical magic box, our mom gave it to us. We keep this with us for good luck as well as it reminds us of mom, it’s like our strength. This was the first gift my mom gave to us, she was gifted by her brothers. Since then we’ve kept it safe and sound, and today this will prove it’s magic. Riva has to wake up! (wiped his tears)

Kabir: (thinking) That box… the same one which bhai and I gave Riddhu. The same music that Riddhu loved listening when she was under stress. How do these guys have it?

Aryan: (thinking) Kabir and I had gifted a similar box like that to Riddhu, the same music she loved…but how does he have it? How do we know if it’s the one Riddhu had? It could be another one but no Aryan, it was the exact same design. Oh yes… the names, our initials were carved below the box. And if those initials are still there then what does that mean?

Kabir and Aryan glanced at each other, as if trying to speak with each other via their eyes. Rivan tried putting the box on the table beside for him to get down however his hand shook and the box fell on the floor. Aryan took the chance and picked it up for him, turning the back of the box where he saw….

Precap:

Someone: Riddhima is alive?

I hope you enjoyed reading this. The more the response the earlier I will post 😜 Please let me know how you found it in the comments section. Please keep supporting like you all always do.

Question: So who do you think gets to know that Riddhima is alive?

Let me know in the comments section about this question.

❤Parity❤