The Twisted game of Destiny-The Interview ep.12 IMMJ2 Fanfic

The Interview

Heyy guys, thanks for all the support from the previous episode! I’m glad ya’ll are liking my FF. Please keep commenting and supporting in the comments section. The previous episode’s link

https://www.tellyupdates.com/the-twisted-game-of-destiny-truth-or-dare-ep-11-immj2-fanfic/

Vansh: The second announcement, Riva and Rivan, we will have our first interview session tmr! (he left)

Riva: Rivan we’ll need to plan everything right now.

Rivan: We can do it tmr early morning as well!

Shayne: Alright I guess you can head to bed, so you can be ready for tomorrow. Didu let’s go. Good night.

Anisha: Yea you’re right Good night. We can do this every evening.

Riva: Yea we don’t mind, Good night!! (they left)

Next Morning

4:00 clock

Rivan and Riva had woken up early to prepare the questionnaire for the first session. They had decided to take things slowly so they started preparing questions on his business and his journey. The whole VR mansion was asleep except two rooms where the lights were on. One was the twins’ room and the other Vansh’s. The twins and Vansh were quite habitude to waking up early in the morning and finishing their pending work without any disturbance. (I do that sometimes😂)

Vansh noticed their room with their lights switched on so he decided to check on them. He had felt some connection from the beginning with them, as if attached by blood, but he knew that there was no way it could ever be possible. He had never trusted someone so easily but this time his heart asked him to, and surprisingly he easily agreed to it. He never listened to his heart after Riddhima left, because she was the reason to why he ever listened to his heart. This was the first time after she left, he listened to his heart. He approached their room and opened the door without knocking.

Rivan: Who on Earth enters inside someone’s room without knocking, don’t you know it’s bad manners!! (not looking at who it is)

Riva: Uncle you? (to Rivan) Rivan it’s Vansh uncle.

Rivan: (shifting his focus) Oh sorry, I never noticed you. Actually I hate it when people don’t knock and just enter.

Vansh with this statement went into flashback remembering Riddhima.

Flashback

Vansh: Sweetheart! (pushing the door wide open)

Riddhima: Vansh! (irritated look)

Vansh: What did I do sweetheart? Why are you looking at me like that?

Riddhima: You Mr Interesting Headache full of attitude guy!!

Vansh: (shocked) Why are you calling me by that name now? You used to call me by that name when we were in college and on bad terms…then why now? Did I do any mistake?

Riddhima: (angry shocked) Mistake! You always do mistakes!

Vansh: So loving you is a mistake?? (teasing)

Riddhima: See again, you don’t see the solemnity of the situation! Why did you come without knocking?

Vansh: So you’re angry at me for that small thing?

Riddhima: Not angry, irritated! And you call that a small thing….Unbelievable! You know I hate it when someone does that! (cute pout)

Vansh: Oh my cutie baby, I’m your hubby, this is my room too so why do I need to knock my own door?

Riddhima: (pissed) I also stay in this room, so you need to knock! You know what you don’t want to knock right then (he turned him around and towards the door, pushed him out) You can remain outside! Till you learn how to knock, goodnight! (smiling and slammed the door on his face)

Vansh: Vansh Rai Singhania got kicked out today! (mumbling)

Riddhima: (from the room) Your mumbling habit hasn’t gone yet!!

Vansh: You!! Open the door Riddhima!!

Flashback Ends

Vansh: (brushing his thoughts off) Why are you guys awake so early?

Riva: We like working early in the morning. You? Why are you awake?

Vansh: I also like working early in the morning. (smiling unknowingly) Anyway 7:00 AM sharp, in my study room.

Rivan: Like children like father! (mumbled)

Study Room

All three were seated on their respective chairs. Riva was ready to record the entire conversation and ask the questions they came up with while Rivan was ready to note down each and every point. Vansh was ready to answer them truthfully.

Riva: So we start. Mr Vansh Rai Singhania, you’re a successful businessman, in fact India’s no.1 business tycoon, how do you manage everything?

Vansh: This is a very simple game for me, I’ve been handling my family since a long time, since I graduated. My dad; Ajay Rai Singhania had handed over all the aspects of business to me, and I got used to handling the family as well as the business. I’ve got some of my own trick and secrets that I use to handle both, workplace and family. That’s what makes me the Vansh Rai Singhania, undefeatable! (smirks)

Riva: So do you mind telling us one of the secrets?

Rivan: Dumbo, it’s a secret! How will he tell us.

Riva: First of all stop calling me dumbo, and second he can if he wants to, idiot why are you denying it in the first place!

Rivan: Dumbo!

Riva: Idiot!

Rivan: Dumbo!

Riva: Idiot!

Vansh: Enough!! You guys are recording this!

Riva: oh don’t worry sir it will be edited. But he is an idiot!

Vansh: Riva, you care more about calling him an idiot rather than your interview?

Riva: Oh no sir, I didn’t mean it that way.

Rivan: See you are a Dumbo.

Vansh: Rivan, I’m here trying to explain Riva and you have started it again!

The duo: Sorry

Vansh: Continue

Riva: would you like to reveal a secret?

Vansh: Yes I would. The most basic one, in fact not a secret, everyone uses it. Love. The love and support I got from my family is my strength, my family is my strength and not my weakness. But sorry Riva, I would not like to reveal the other secrets, I guess it may be left confidential. (he winked)

Riva: Alright, so tell us something about your enemies, and how you deal with them?

Vansh: My enemies (smirked)are not in a few numbers, they are in hundreds, from all over the world! But dushman me kaha who dum ki mera kuch bigar sake (but enemies don’t have the guts to spoil anything of mine) They think of attacking my family, but they don’t know that Vansh Rai Singhania is always ready for their attack, no one can harm my family. They would find me standing like a barrier in front of them. I have many ways to deal with them, I would not like to disclose that too! But just know that none can harm my family!

Riva: (sub conscious state of mind) They did!

Flashback

Riva: Please don’t do that!! I beg of you! Mom!! (hit) Ahhh!! Who are you??

Unknown: VR (laughing) soon over.

Riddhima: Riva try run away!! Please don’t do anything to her! (hit) OUCHH!!! Riv…riva…goo. (fainted)

Rivan: Mom!!! Riva!!

I hope you enjoyed reading this. The more the response the earlier I will post 😜 Please let me know how you found it in the comments section. Please keep supporting like you all always do.

Question: Do you guys want want me to add a precap?

Also what do you think might have happened?

Let me know in the comments section about this question.

❤Parity❤