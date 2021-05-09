The Twisted game of Destiny-The Queen? ep.15 IMMJ2 Fanfic

The Queen?

Rivan: (thinking) Switch on your spy mode, what deal is dad talking about? I have to find about it. Riva just get well soon, I need my partner!

Vansh: Rivan you take care of her, I’ll be back right away! (trying to remove his hand from her grasp)

Rivan: I’ll help (he does and he leaves) I’m so sorry Riva, I wasn’t able to help you that night. If I had not left you alone with Mom I could have helped you and her. You wouldn’t have to go through what you’re going through now. (caressing her hair) I’m not leaving you anymore now!!

Ishani: Really then how will you leave her when she gets married? (smiling she entered the room)

Rivan: I’ve made up my mind, she’s not going to marry whatsoever!! (cutely)

Ishani: How cute are you!! (pulling his cheeks) You pretend to fight with her and on the other hand you’re so caring and concerned for her. I think all brothers do that, pretend.

Vansh: Really…, and when have I done that??

Ishani: A million times, and I don’t think I need to remind you right!

Vansh: I guess I do need to remember so just do the honors.

Ishani: Sure, remember when Angre had proposed to me?? We had a fight right before and then when he proposed you turned that protective and concerned brother!!

Vansh: That.. was umm just

Ishani: (cutting him) Stop It bhai, come on we know all brothers are like that!

Dadi: (coming in) That’s true Ishani! Is she fine? (asking Rivan)

Rivan: Yes dadi, she is so far, but we need to know how she will behave after she wakes up.

Dadi: Make sure she doesn’t work or do anything! She needs complete rest, she shouldn’t exhaust herself, and also DON’T disturb her (smiling)

Rivan: Dadi when do I disturb her??

Vansh: Well I’ve seen that, you do.

Rivan: Huh? Uncle now you’re taking her side!

Vansh: Well for now she’s the queen of VR mansion!! (laughing)

Ishani: Right! She’s queen, she’s got all rights to command you and you’d have to everything for her!

Rivan: but… (to himself) she’s a princess

Dadi: No Vut but! You’ve got to take care of her.

Rivan: That I will do, definitely. She’s precious to me more than my life. (sighing) And if you all have said to follow all her commands then fine I will do that too.

Ishani: She’s gone through a lot, and it’s visible. I’m not going to ask you what had happened, I don’t want to refresh your wounds too but hasn’t your mum done anything??

Rivan: It was all destiny. I was saved and Mom and she were…. (sighed) Never mind ma’am. We’ve done everything possible for her but it doesn’t seem to work. (to himself) She’ll be fine when she gets her family and when she punishes her culprits

Ishani: Don’t call me Ma’am.

Rivan: Then aunty?

Ishani: No! That’s so old fashioned. (made a face)

Ishani: Call me Ish!

Rivan: Alright Ish.

Vansh: okay I think we should let them rest. And (to Rivan) about the interview, we’ll continue later on.

Rivan: Thank you but…

Vansh: Leave all that now, you too take some rest. If you two need anything then tell us. Shayne and Anisha have gone to school so they’re not here. (they leave)

All this commotion and the worry had exhausted Rivan too. Riva was sleeping quietly, she looked very innocent as if she had received heaven while she was hugging Rivan. He too fell asleep, hugging her.

Riva: Rivan go get me the soup dadi made for me!

Rivan: Sure (brings it for her) Here

Riva: Mmmm this is yumm!! Go get my medicines.

Rivan: Sure madam! (brings) here

Riva: Riv I want my hair brush, get it from the dressing table. Riv do my bed for me. Riv clean the floor, it has water dropped on it, I will slip and even you will.

Rivan: NOOOOOOO!!!! (wakes up) It was a dream (realizing)

Vansh: (quickly came hearing his scream) What happened!

Rivan: That was fast… (laughing) I saw a dream

Vansh: A dream? And you shout so loudly!!

Rivan: Of course how would you react when you see your sister ordering you around the whole day!

Riva: But when did I order you around?

Rivan: You’re awake?

Vansh and Riva: Is that a question to ask. Anyone will wake up if you scream so loudly in their ears! (at the same time, they saw each other in shock)

Rivan: Sorry but dadi had said to accept everything you say as you’re not feeling well so that way you would take my advantage!

Vansh: Seriously! (laughing) Riva are you fine?

Riva: (sitting up) Yes I’m fine, finally I’m at peace!

Vansh: Don’t worry about your interviews. I’ve talked to your college institution, they won’t penalize you for a few days.

Rivan: Thank you!

Vansh: Take care of her.

Riva got better day by day. The whole family took care of her, they took turns in sitting with her, while they fed her with different soups that would give her energy. They had liked the brave and bold Riva and not this tired and weak Riva. The family and the twins had gotten quite attached to each other. Dadi saw Riddhima’s reflection in both of them, the way they handled things was as if Riddhima was doing so. For the Rai Singhania’s it was a tragic scene to watch Riva like that. They had never expected such to happen, so they took extra care of her. She got completely fine the next day. Riva had told them this was a very small matter, it had happened to her many times.

Vansh had distanced himself from the family and the twins in those two days. He was extremely engrossed in the deal that was approaching him in the next two days. He was stressed. It was an important deal, it consisted of an investment worth half of his income in his whole life. He had more than 500 crores (you can imagine how big this deal must have been) Rivan soon told Riva about the deal and decided to follow Vansh when he would go to finalize the deal.

Vansh: (receives a call) What??? (anger) Why!

Precap: The deal and a fight

