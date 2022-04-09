The Ty Gibbs and Sam Meyer Controversy, Explained

Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed rundown of the latest absurd, funny, and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues in the racing world.

Anger can flare up at NASCAR events like they do at any sport. These drivers are competitors competing at the highest level. Whenever there is competition, anger flares up.

Rarely do they flare up to the point where the punches are thrown. But that’s exactly what happened on Friday after a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Ty Gibbs and Sam Meyer get into a legitimate fist fight. Like, a real one. Not just a bunch of pushing and loud talking – punches were actually thrown. Especially from Gibbs.

The two were talking about what happened in the race. Then…