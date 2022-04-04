The UConn Huskies Are Down in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Finals

The South Carolina Gamecock scored 13-2 from an early tip-off in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game, losing 64-49 to the University of Connecticut Huskies and Kingston’s Alia Edwards in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

Edwards, a sophomore, played 38 minutes of the 40-minute game, scoring eight points and recording two rebounds and two assists.

The Huskies held the entire game and were able to close the deficit to six in the second quarter, but no one could get close.

South Carolina led 22-8 after the first quarter and 35-27 in the half.

The Huskies’ best quarter was second after beating Gamecock 19–13.

Gamecock beat Husky 29-22 in the second half as well.

The…