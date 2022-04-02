The UConn Women’s Basketball Team Is One Game From Completing ‘A Magical Year’

MINNEAPOLIS — The UConn women’s basketball team managed to try and put together Friday’s 63-58 win over Stanford in the Final Four, scramble through the tension and then celebrate in such a way that the result was either a Was complete shock or completely expected or both.

It was, in fact, the perfect microcosm of this bizarre season—one that would end with a matchup that was widely expected when basketball went up five months or five decades ago, whenever it was that it was fixed-even. The -and-move-on tour really began.