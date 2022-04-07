The Ultimatum: Predicting the Season Finale

If you have already watched the first eight episodes of Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On—and before you read any further, because it’s all spoilers from here — your head is probably spinning. like love is blind before this, Ultimatum is a Netflix reality series created by Chris Collen, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and designed as an experiment, with the goal of reuniting the cast to last a lifetime. Six young, attractive couples come together with a mandate to get engaged or separate forever, but only four couples test their bond by cohabiting for three weeks with another potential match. The inevitable fights, tears and secret hookups ensued. And now here we are, ahead of the season finale and reunion, leaving April…