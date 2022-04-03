The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — in pictures

He is arguably one of WWE’s greatest wrestlers and has now been inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame after a professional wrestling career spanning three decades.

The retired player, whose real name is Mark Calaway, has been one of the company’s most popular wrestlers since his 1990 Survivor Series debut.

As part of WrestleMania weekend, WWE President and Chief Executive Vince McMahon had the honor of inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Friday. “There’s no one more qualified than the person we’re going to include tonight,” McMahon said.

