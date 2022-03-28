The United States was beaten and one step away from Qatar... what do you need now?

united states team duties fulfilled and beat Panama (5-1) for the CONCACAF qualifier this Sunday, One step away from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. For goals by Pulisic (x3, two penalties), Ariola, and Ferreira-Godoy during the trip-, Under the leadership of Greg Berhalter achieved a significant victory at home, Thus retained the second place in the standings.



With top-seeded Canada following another impressive win (4-0) over Jamaica, The final octagon still has to deliver two other direct tickets to the World Cup, In addition to a ticket to the playoffs against New Zealand or the Solomon Islands, one of the two…