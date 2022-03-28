The United States was beaten and one step away from Qatar... what do you need now?

The United States was beaten and one step away from Qatar… what do you need now?

united states team duties fulfilled and beat Panama (5-1) for the CONCACAF qualifier this Sunday, One step away from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. For goals by Pulisic (x3, two penalties), Ariola, and Ferreira-Godoy during the trip-, Under the leadership of Greg Berhalter achieved a significant victory at home, Thus retained the second place in the standings.


With top-seeded Canada following another impressive win (4-0) over Jamaica, The final octagon still has to deliver two other direct tickets to the World Cup, In addition to a ticket to the playoffs against New Zealand or the Solomon Islands, one of the two…

