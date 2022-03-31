The US heads to Mexico for the World Cup after the final qualifying games. world cup news

The United States will return to the tournament after failing to qualify in 2018, while Mexico will qualify for the eighth time in a row.

The United States and Mexico are both headed for the Men’s Football World Cup in Qatar after their final qualifying games.

Despite a 2–0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday, the American team found itself in third place in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), assuring its ticket to the sport’s highest-level event. , which begins in November.

Monday’s 5-1 win over Panama meant the US, which had missed out on the last World Cup in 2018 in Russia, needed to avoid losing by just over six goals to qualify.

“We’re competitive, man. We hate to lose. The moment I was disappointed, “…