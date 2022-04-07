The use of chinstrap will be optional in schools and workplaces in the province of Buenos Aires from this Thursday

use of masks in schools

Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, nicholas kreplackiconfirmed that as of this Thursday, April 7 The use of masks will be optional in workplace, entertainment and educational places. In any case, he clarified that “it will remain mandatory” in public transport., So far, only five districts have removed the requirement to wear a mask in primary and secondary schools: Mendoza, City of Buenos Aires, Tierra del Fuego, Nuequen and Río Negro.

“From Thursday the 7th, its use in work, entertainment and educational places will be optional. It will remain mandatory in public transport,” Kreplack posted on his Twitter account, although he clarified that he would continue to “recommend the use of face masks”.