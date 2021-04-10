The user asked the actress of ‘Naagin 4’ the size of the innerwear, the actress gave the answer that the talk has stopped – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

The user asked the actress of 'Naagin 4' the size of the innerwear, the actress gave the answer that the talk has stopped

The user asked the actress of 'Naagin 4' the size of the innerwear, the actress gave the answer that the talk has stopped

Entertainment stars are often in the news for their photos and videos. There is work, color, weight, behavior, and many other things that make them the target of trolling. This time it was faced by television actress Sayantani Ghosh. Recently, popular television show ‘Naagin 4’ actress Sayantani Ghosh shared a post on Instagram. In it, she said that a person embarrassed her because of a live session on social media. The actress was asked in return for her innerwear size, to which she responded on the occasion of ‘World Health Day’.

Sayantani Ghosh wrote, “Remove the shape of mental thinking. I have noticed that today is World Health Day, but mental health is the most essential part of health. Yes, stay fit in your body, but don’t forget your mind. ” The time has come to normalize every body type, I stand by this change, are you standing?

He further wrote, “Does size really matter?” The actress wrote a long post on it. Sayantani conducts classes for those who embarrass the girls and also asks them to start taking a stand for themselves. If any man or woman shakes someone’s body, then reply to him. All women can fall in love with themselves. Coming on the work front, Sayantani Ghosh currently appears in Sony SAB’s popular show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Mein’. She appeared in the Colors TV show ‘Barrister Babu’ some time ago.

