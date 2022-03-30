The Utah Jazz unfairly blew the LA Clippers a 25-point lead...again

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Jazz took a 25-point lead against the LA Clippers. The ball was rolling, shots were falling, offense and defense were singing.

Then, slowly and deliberately, the Clippers snatched that edge until they had control of the game. The jazz was spiraling. Mistake after mistake leads to mistake and the Clippers are suddenly being watered over a player as he conducts a walk-off interview in front of a home crowd.

It feels incredible that I am even writing this story, because I have written it before.

The Jazz were bounced off the 2021 playoffs on June 18, giving the Clippers a 25-point lead in this building. It’s amazing that the same thing happened again on Tuesday night. The same…